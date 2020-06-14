x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

sports

U.S. Soccer president addresses repeal of anthem policy

U.S. Soccer President City Parlow Cone has apologized for the federation's lack of leadership in the fight against racism.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, kneels next to teammates Christen Press (12), Ali Krieger (11), Crystal Dunn (16) and Ashlyn Harris (22) as the national anthem is played before the team's exhibition soccer match against the Netherlands in Atlanta. The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem. The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

U.S. Soccer President City Parlow Cone has apologized for the federation's lack of leadership in the fight against racism.

Parlow Cone on Saturday discussed the federation's decision to repeal a policy that required players to stand during the national anthem. 

The rule had been adopted by U.S. Soccer in 2017 when national team player Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick's protests of police brutality and racial injustice. 

It was repealed this week during a special meeting called by Parlow Cone. 

On Saturday, she apologized to African Americans and other minorities "for us not being leaders in this fight."