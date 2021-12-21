USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men's coach

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, USA Basketball announced Steve Kerr as Team USA's men's basketball head coach through the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s basketball team.

The announcement was made Monday in San Francisco. It wasn't a well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Gregg Popovich.

Kerr described this opportunity as "truly humbling" during the USA Basketball press conference.

Kerr will lead the Americans if they qualify into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kerr’s assistant coaches will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

Kerr has won five NBA Championships as a player and three NBA Championships as a coach, according to USA Basketball.