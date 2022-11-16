UVA cancels football game against Coastal Carolina following deadly shooting

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday and would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia canceled its home football game against Coastal Carolina University as the community reels from the deadly shooting on grounds earlier this week.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday and would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

The UVA athletics department's announcement came after five students were shot on the university's grounds Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of three football players: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The department said it hasn't made a decision on if the team will play in the final game of the season, against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Nov. 26.