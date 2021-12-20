x
Curry, Warriors beat Kings 113-98 in short-handed showdown

The Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 113-98 in a matchup of short-handed rivals

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first home game since breaking Ray Allen's mark, and Golden State held off the Sacramento Kings 113-98 in a matchup of short-handed rivals.

Curry received a video tribute in the first quarter with highlights of the two-time MVP setting the record during the Warriors' 105-96 victory over the Knicks last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. He passed Allen's 2,973 3s that were tops for 10 years. Fans jumped to their feet during the first-quarter timeout to give the reigning scoring champion a long ovation. Curry returned to the court, patted his chest and waved to acknowledge the love and support.

For the full AP story, click HERE

WATCH ALSO: 

Kings replacement coach Doug Christie discusses Sunday’s 121-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs

