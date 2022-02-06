Warriors fans at Chase Center react to first game

The Golden State Warriors played their 1st NBA Finals game at home inside the Chase Center and fans were happy to see the team make it back into the finals.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors' first NBA Finals game against the Boston Celtics ended in a loss for the Warriors.

Nonetheless, the Chase Center at Thrive City Plaza in San Francisco filled up with Warriors fans Thursday night as they came to witness the team's sixth appearance in the finals over the past eight years.

“We gotta win, we gotta get it going hard straight out the gate,” one fan told our Giacomo Luca at the Chase Center before the game.

If they’re not filling the stands, then the hundreds of die-hard fans are gathering outside to catch the game on the big screen.

One 47-year-old Elk Grove native, Bobby Prasad, said being at his first finals game with his kids was an opportunity of a lifetime.

The Warriors' Klay Thompson described expecting the coming playoff matches to be a "dog fight," noting many of the Celtics players are much younger than the 32-year-old player.

He spoke to reporters following the match Thursday night

"I just know we'll be better in Game 2," Thompson said. "Steve (Kerr) knows how hard this is. I mean he's been through this in his career and coaching career—we stick together through the thick and thin, wins and loses."

A self-proclaimed lifelong Warriors fan ABC10 spoke with at the Chase Center in Thrive City Plaza said they brought a horn with them.

"I’m the turnup queen outside cause I ain't have the money to go in, but one thing I’m gonna be is at every single one," said Armelia YB Hampton.