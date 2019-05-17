OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 37 points, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit before holding off the Portland Trail Blazers for a 114-111 win Thursday night and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

CJ McCollum missed a driving jumper with 32 seconds left and Draymond Green scored on the other end for the Warriors, giving Portland one final chance with 12.3 seconds to go. Andre Iguodala then blocked a 3-point attempt by Damian Lillard on the left wing.

Seth Curry, Steph's little brother, put Portland ahead on a 3-pointer with 1:03 left before Kevon Looney's dunk on the other end put Golden State back on top at 112-111.

Stephen Curry posted his third straight 30-point performance while Splash Brother Klay Thompson needed a half to heat up, scoring 13 of his 24 points in the Warriors' 39-point third quarter - remniscent of those old third-quarter outbursts that have long defined this group.

Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals for Golden State in Portland as he continues to recover from a strained right calf.

Durant was re-evaluated Thursday before Game 2 of the best-of-seven series with the Trail Blazers and is not ready for on-court work - a necessary step before the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP can return to game action. He will be re-examined in another week.

The Warriors said Durant "has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work."

Durant's 34.2 points per game lead all postseason scorers. He strained his right calf during the third quarter of Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Rockets last Wednesday and didn't travel to Houston for the Warriors' Game 6 clincher. He then sat out Game 1 against Portland on Tuesday and again Thursday.

Andrew Bogut has started in Durant's place the past three games.

