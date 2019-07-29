SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Before practice on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers held a moment of silence for the victims and survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

According to ABC 7 in the Bay Area, General Manager John Lynch led the team in a moment of prayer and silence Monday morning, a day after the shooting took place

"Our community was affected by a horrific tragedy last night down in Gilroy," Lynch said. Players then either took a knee or bowed their heads in silence.

The gunman who opened fire on a crowd at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening, killing two children, an adult and injuring at least 19 more, was identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, Gilroy police confirmed at a press conference.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Legan, cut through a fence to evade security's weapons detection, then appeared to randomly target festival-goers with an AK-47 style assault rifle. Smithee said the rifle was purchased legally on July 9, 2019 in Nevada.

According to Smithee, Legan once lived in Nevada, but is from Gilroy and was living there as recently as Sunday's shooting.

Smithee said Gilroy Police officers were deployed throughout the festival grounds and were able to respond within a minute. Officers shot and killed Legan at the festival grounds.

