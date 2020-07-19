'We want to play': Cleveland Browns' Myles Garret, Jarvis Landry among NFL players to raise safety concerns ahead of training camp start date

Using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, several players expressed their concerns ahead of camp, set to begin in just days.

CLEVELAND — While the world continues to navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, many are hoping the return of sports will provide renewed sense of normalcy.

However, despite NFL officials saying training camps will begin on time, players are calling into question the lack of safety measures the league has put into place.

On Sunday, Houston Texas defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted multiple slides outlining the limited information he says the league has provided to current athletes.

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

In response—using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay—several players also expressed their concerns ahead of camp, set to begin in just days. Among those speaking out were Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

"If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple," Garret said in a tweet of his own.

If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. #WeWantToPlay — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2020

Landry also took to Twitter, directly calling out the NFL for not following the advice of health and safety officials.

"Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players!" he said. "As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?"

Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players! As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?#WeWantToPlay — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 19, 2020

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also re-posted Watt's slides to his Instagram. Check out the responses from more in NFL stars below, including Russell Wilson, Zach Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins, and more.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..



And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾



We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations #wewanttoplay — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) July 19, 2020

Just make it make sense; @NFL . This isn’t a “wait it out and see” situation; we are talking about lives! The health and safety of our players should be of the utmost importance & right now your current stance on this is a ill reflection of that. #WeWantToPlay — Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) July 19, 2020

Playing football and feeling safe at work SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive! Time is running down and we need answers #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/YPboNL47Mf — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 19, 2020

It blows my mind that the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health and safety. If we want to have a FULL season this year we need the NFL to listen to their experts! #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/q55RpqRzPu — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) July 19, 2020

Why isn’t the NFL listening to the recommendation from their own joint committee? If we want to have a full season it will have to look different. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 19, 2020