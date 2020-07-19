'We want to play': Cleveland Browns' Myles Garret, Jarvis Landry among NFL players to raise safety concerns ahead of training camp start date

CLEVELAND — While the world continues to navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, many are hoping the return of sports will provide renewed sense of normalcy.
However, despite NFL officials saying training camps will begin on time, players are calling into question the lack of safety measures the league has put into place.
On Sunday, Houston Texas defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted multiple slides outlining the limited information he says the league has provided to current athletes.
In response—using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay—several players also expressed their concerns ahead of camp, set to begin in just days. Among those speaking out were Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
"If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple," Garret said in a tweet of his own.
Landry also took to Twitter, directly calling out the NFL for not following the advice of health and safety officials.
"Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players!" he said. "As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?"
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also re-posted Watt's slides to his Instagram. Check out the responses from more in NFL stars below, including Russell Wilson, Zach Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins, and more.
