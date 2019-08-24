DAVIS, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 0 of the high school football season:

ABC10 Special Game of the Week

Score: Paradise High School Bobcats (W, 42)  Williams High School Yellowjackets (0): Final

  • The Paradise Bobcats made a valiant return to the field with a victory over the Williams Yellowjackets.

ABC10 Game of the Week

Score: Grant Union Pacers (6)  Davis Blue Devils (W, 21): Final

  • The Davis Blue Devils started off their season in a winning fashion against the Grant Union Pacers.

Score: Pleasant Valley Vikings (19)  Del Oro Golden Eagles (W, 32): Final

  • The Del Oro Golden Eagles open up the season with a hard-fought victory against the Vikings.

Score: Inderkum Tigers (W, 34)  Elk Grove Thundering Herd (32): Final

  • While the game was close, the Inderkum Tigers notched the win against the Elk Grove Thundering Herd.

Score: Valley Vikings (0)  Laguna Creek Cardinals (W, 38): Final

  • The Cardinals kicked off their season in strong fashion with a win over the Valley Vikings.

Score: Pittsburg Pirates (42)  St. Marys' Rams (35): Final

  • It was a hard fought win for the Pittsburg Pirates, but they managed to overcome the challenge from the St. Marys' Rams.

Score: Sheldon Huskies (14) Monterey Trail Mustangs (W, 42): Final

  • The Mustangs triumph in their first game of the season with a win over the Sheldon Huskies.

Score: Hughson Huskies (W, 28)  Stagg Delta Kings (14): Final

  • The Hughson Huskies were able to best the Stagg Delta Kings in their first game of the season.

Score: Lincoln Fighting Zebras (7)  Oakridge Trojans (W, 42): Final

  • The Oakridge Trojans came out on top against the Fighting Zebra's in their first game of the season.