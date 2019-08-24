DAVIS, Calif. — Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 0 of the high school football season:
ABC10 Special Game of the Week:
Score: Paradise High School Bobcats (W, 42) Williams High School Yellowjackets (0): Final
- The Paradise Bobcats made a valiant return to the field with a victory over the Williams Yellowjackets.
ABC10 Game of the Week:
Score: Grant Union Pacers (6) Davis Blue Devils (W, 21): Final
- The Davis Blue Devils started off their season in a winning fashion against the Grant Union Pacers.
Score: Pleasant Valley Vikings (19) Del Oro Golden Eagles (W, 32): Final
- The Del Oro Golden Eagles open up the season with a hard-fought victory against the Vikings.
Score: Inderkum Tigers (W, 34) Elk Grove Thundering Herd (32): Final
- While the game was close, the Inderkum Tigers notched the win against the Elk Grove Thundering Herd.
Score: Valley Vikings (0) Laguna Creek Cardinals (W, 38): Final
- The Cardinals kicked off their season in strong fashion with a win over the Valley Vikings.
Score: Pittsburg Pirates (42) St. Marys' Rams (35): Final
- It was a hard fought win for the Pittsburg Pirates, but they managed to overcome the challenge from the St. Marys' Rams.
Score: Sheldon Huskies (14) Monterey Trail Mustangs (W, 42): Final
- The Mustangs triumph in their first game of the season with a win over the Sheldon Huskies.
Score: Hughson Huskies (W, 28) Stagg Delta Kings (14): Final
- The Hughson Huskies were able to best the Stagg Delta Kings in their first game of the season.
Score: Lincoln Fighting Zebras (7) Oakridge Trojans (W, 42): Final
- The Oakridge Trojans came out on top against the Fighting Zebra's in their first game of the season.