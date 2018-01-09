If you are viewing the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Friday night’s decisive win by the Capital Christian Cougars was quite possibly the most impressive in the program’s history, as they mauled the Grant Union Pacers 42-14.

D’Marcus Ross rushed for 233 yards and tallied three touchdowns and Cooper Crick, a transfer from Oak Ridge, tossed four touchdown passes for Capital Christian, who improved to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars will host the Antelope Titans (1-2) next Friday.

The Pacers fall to 1-2 on the season and will look to get back on track when they visit Elk Grove’s Franklin Wildcats (1-2) next Friday night.

Here's all of Friday's scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Week 2 of the high school football season:

The Granite Bay Grizzlies notched their first win of the season with an impressive 27-12 victory over the Marauders at Jesuit High School on Friday.

Granite Bay (1-2) will host the Vacaville Bulldogs (1-2) next Friday night.

The Rio Americano Raiders stepped up their defense to pick up a 28-12 win on the road against the Roseville Tigers on Friday.

Rio Americano (1-2) will travel to Jesuit (0-2) next Friday night while Roseville (2-1) will travel to Rio Linda (2-1) next week.

After scoring the first touchdown of the game, the Whitney Wildcats allowed the Central Grizzlies to score 28 first-half points en route to a 49-10 win.

Whitney (0-2) will travel to Lincoln (1-1) next Friday night.

ABC10 FAN GAME OF THE WEEK

ABC10’s John Bartell went to Turlock High School, the site of this week’s ABC10 Fan Game of the Week, for a battle of the Bulldogs with Tracy.

Turlock improved to 2-1 with a 28-17 win over Tracy, who falls to 2-1 on the season.

