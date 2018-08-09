If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Monterey Trail Mustangs remain undefeated as they up-ended the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack 63-28 on Friday night in Elk Grove.

The Mustangs will enjoy a week off next week, but return to action on Sept. 21 when Monterey Trail (4-0) will host Paraclete of Lancaster.

Cosumnes Oaks (2-2) will look to bounce-back next week when they visit the Sheldon Huskies.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 3 of the high school football season:

WHITNEY AT LINCOLN

It was “Stars and Stripes” night out at Lincoln High School on Friday night, where the Fighting Zebras shutout the Whitney Wildcats 30-0.

Lincoln (2-1) heads to Antelope to face the Center Cougars next Friday night, while Whitney (0-3) will be in search of their first win of the season when they head to Rocklin to face the Thunder.

BURBANK AT DEL CAMPO

In a battle of two teams looking for their first win of the season, the Burbank Titans come out victorious at Del Campo by beating the Cougars 35-7 in Carmichael on Friday night.

Burbank (1-3) will host the Highlands Scots (2-1) next week, while Del Campo (0-3) will continue their quest for their first win of the season, when they host the winless Sacramento Dragons next Friday.

TURLOCK AT SHELDON

In a battle of the dogs, it was the Sheldon Huskies - who survived 28 second half points from the Turlock Bulldogs – walking away victorious on Friday night with a 41-28 win in Elk Grove.

With the win, Sheldon improves to 2-1 and will play host to the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack next Friday, while Turlock (2-2) heads to Fresno to face the Central Grizzlies.

CENTER AT EL CAMINO

The Center Cougars rain on El Camino’s homecoming parade by beating the Eagles 41-21 to remain undefeated.

The Cougars (4-0) will host The Lincoln Fighting Zebras (2-1) next week, while El Camino (1-3) will host the Vista Del Lago Eagles (1-3) next Friday.

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: East Nicolaus at Bradshaw Christian

After earning 58% of the vote, the Pride of Bradshaw Christian won this week’s Fan Game of the Week poll with their matchup with the East Nicolaus Spartans.

Unfortunately for the Pride, the Spartans thanked Bradshaw Christian for their hospitality by exiting Elk Grove with a 45-22 win on Friday.

East Nicolaus (3-0) will play host the Pierce Bears (3-0) next week, while Bradshaw Christian (2-1) travels to San Andreas next week, looking to keep Calaveras (0-3) winless on the season.

