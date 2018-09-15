If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Oak Ridge is undefeated no more, as the Folsom Bulldogs dominated the Trojans on Friday night, handing them their first loss of the season 62-6 to open the Sierra Foothill League schedule.

Folsom’s dominance over their rival from El Dorado Hills continued as the Bulldogs notched their 13th consecutive victory over the Trojans.

Bulldogs’ senior quarterback Kaiden Bennett was sensational as he led Folsom’s offensive charge completing 19-of-22 passes for 386 yards and accounting for seven touchdowns on the night; six of them through the air.

After suffering their first loss of the season against nationally ranked De la Salle of Concord, the Bulldogs (4-1) have cruised through their opposition. They’ll look to build upon their four-game winning streak when they return from a week off to face the Rocklin Thunder (2-3) on Sept. 28.

Oak Ridge (3-1) will host the Thunder next Friday night in El Dorado Hills.

Here's all of Friday's scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 4 for the high school football season:

Del Oro at Granite Bay

The Del Oro Golden Eagles remained undefeated on Friday night as they went into Granite Bay and soared over the Grizzlies 42-7, to open the Sierra Foothill League schedule.

Del Oro (5-0) will look to keep their win streak alive next week, when they host the Whitney Wildcats (0-4), who are still in search of their first win of the season.

The Grizzlies (2-3) will look to bounce-back when they welcome the Grant Pacers (2-2) to Granite Bay High School next Friday night.

Rio Americano at Jesuit

In the first night game in the school’s history, the Jesuit Marauders dominated the Rio Americano Raiders 49-14 on Friday.

Friday’s game was the first of its kind at Jesuit High School, as portable lights were brought to Hanson-McClain Stadium for the inaugural Carmichael Night Lights game.

With the win, Jesuit improves to 2-2 on the season and they will look for their third straight win next week when they host Elk Grove’s Franklin Wildcats (2-3), while The Raiders (1-3) will face the Christian Brothers Falcons (2-2) next Friday.

Lincoln at Center

The Center Cougars remain undefeated after a come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the Lincoln Fighting Zebras, on Friday night in Antelope.

The Cougars (5-0) have a bye week next week, before returning to action Sept. 28 when they face another unbeaten team in the Bear River Bruins (5-0), while Lincoln (2-2) will head to Eureka High School to meet the undefeated Loggers.

Casa Roble at Oakmont

The Casa Roble Rams improve to 4-1 and are clearly the most impressive team in the Golden Empire League, after they edged the Oakmont Vikings 20-17 on Friday night in Roseville.

After a bye week, the Rams will open league play on Sept. 28 when they welcome Mira Loma to Casa Roble High School in Orangevale.

Oakmont (2-2) will head to Cordova High School next week to face the 1-4 Lancers next Friday.

Fan Game of the Week: Summerville at Pitman

The Pitman Pride shut out the Summerville Bears for a big 42-0 win on homecoming in Turlock.

The Pride (5-0) have a bye week next week and will return to action on Sept. 28 when they travel to Modesto to face the Enochs Eagles (2-2). Summerville (1-3) return to Tuolumne to face host the winless Fremont Tigers (0-4) of the Oakland Football League next Friday.

