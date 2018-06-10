If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

ABC10 Game of the Week: Oak Ridge Trojans vs. Del Oro Golden Eagles

The Del Oro Golden Eagles keep their perfect record in tact on Homecoming with a 21-56 win over the Oak Ridge Trojans. Del Oro’s Johnny Guzman gets the Golden Eagles going with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Del Oro (7-0) will visit the Grant Pacers (4-3) on Friday, Oct. 12, to continue Sierra Foothill League play. Oak Ridge (5-2) will travel to Whitney to face the winless Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 12.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for week 6 of the high school football season:

Placer Hillmen vs. Rio Linda Knights

The Placer Hillmen improve to 7-0 with a 43-28 win on the road against the Rio Linda Knights. Placer’s Hans Grassman shines in big win on the road. Placer (7-0) will visit the Oakmont Vikings (4-3) on Friday, Oct. 12, to continue Valley Foothill League play.

The Rio Linda Knights (5-2) travel to face the Lincoln Fighting Zebras (4-3) on Friday, Oct. 12.

Fan Game of the Week: Jesuit Marauders vs. Elk Grove Thundering Herd

In our ABC10 Fan Game of the Week the Jesuit Marauders improve to 3-0 in Delta League play after a 42-21 win over the Elk Grove Thundering Herd. Isaiah Rutherford puts on a show against the Thundering Herd.

Jesuit (5-2) will host the Davis Blue Devils (4-3) for an afternoon game on Saturday, Oct. 13. The Elk Grove Thundering Herd (3-4) will host the Franklin Wildcats (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 12.

Ponderosa Bruins vs. Lincoln Fighting Zebras

The Lincoln Fighting Zebras pick up a 35-28 win at home over the Ponderosa Bruins. Lincoln’s Harry Rounds dives into the endzone to score the game-winning touchdown for the Fighting Zebras.

Lincoln (4-3) will host the Rio Linda Knights (5-2) on Friday, Oct. 12. The Ponderosa Bruins will host the Nevada Union Miners (3-4) Friday, Oct. 12.

