What is the 'Immaculate Grid?' | Inside the online game that keeps growing

The online daily trivia game is run by Sports Reference and features grid contests for baseball, football, hockey, soccer and men & women's basketball.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sports are one of the most searched topics across Google and the internet in its entirety.

Whether it's Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA) or a range of many other contests, people want to be plugged into their sports.

This year, another trend has begun popping up with searches of these sports leagues: the Immaculate Grid.

Playing the game is simple: You select a player for each of the nine cells that matches that criteria for that cell's row and column.

Now here's the hard part: you only have nine guesses to fill out the grid.

Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess, and you can't use any player twice.

The players you select can be actively playing or inactive and retired.

Since launching in April 2023, the Immaculate Grid X account has over 53,000 followers, and a host of new players everyday.

Of course, with anything that gains popularity, there are copycats—and now there are different versions of these grid-like games available across the internet.

Additionally, teams of content creators are taking on the Immaculate Grid's challenge daily, and posting those videos online: