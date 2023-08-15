Whitney High School football team seeking redemption this season

After going winless in league play during the 2022 season, the Wildcats are ready to shock the world

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Even though the Whitney Wildcats play in one of the toughest leagues in California, don't think for a second they're going to let you push them around this year.

"We are definitely fighting for something this year, to prove ourselves. That we're not just the armpit of the SFL," said senior lineman Jackson Ly.

Whitney has the misfortune of playing in the Sierra Foothill League, which boasts powerhouses like Folsom, Rocklin and Del Oro -- just to name a few.

"We definitely want to redeem ourselves from last year," said Ly. "Especially with our record, it wasn't a good one."

Even though Whitney went winless in league play last year, they're approaching this season with some confidence and swagger.



"We're feeling really confident in ourselves," said Phoenix Rose. "Honestly, we're just stacking days and working hard every day."

Rose's teammate Lorenzo Young added, "I think our team is a lot better. Our receiver... is really athletic. Our quarterback is really good too."



As for their motto for this year?

"Effort, physicality, and toughness... EPT," said Rose.

The Wildcats are led by Head Coach Zac McNally, who has put his heart and soul into the program throughout his tenure.

"The goal is to keep pushing this program forward and that means getting back to the playoffs and getting back to the core values of Whitney football," said McNally.

It also helps when you have some of the loudest fans in the region.

"Our student section is the best," said Young. "They're really loud and come with the best."

Whitney kicks off their season this Friday at home against the Antelope Titans.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8