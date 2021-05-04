We asked our audience what you thought about the new Giants' safety protocols to attend a game and you did not hold back.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants recently announced fans will be welcomed back to Oracle Park with proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

We asked you on Facebook how you feel about the change in policy and you did not hold back with reasons why you won't be attending a game.

The ABC10 team dug a little deeper into the top comments to find more information on why people are not willing to root for the home team at the stadium yet.

INFORMING FANS ABOUT COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

This type of comment was the most popular one we received. As of Friday, April 2, the Giants' website states that they've been "approved to operate at up to 22% capacity with testing/vaccination requirements for entry" and that "information is subject to change."

Although we can't verify that this information was not provided prior to Thursday's announcement, we can tell you that the Giants have been working on making the information available to fans since the announcement. The organization sent out updated information on ticket sales and COVID-19 safety protocols on Friday, April 2 to Visa cardholders through email. The official website for the Giants now includes a full breakdown of safety protocols and what you need to know before visiting Oracle Park.

COVID-19 TESTING

Although not everyone is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, anyone can get a free COVID-19 test.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, "COVID-19 tests are available at no cost nationwide at health centers and select pharmacies. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act ensures that COVID-19 testing is free to anyone in the U.S., including the uninsured. Additional testing sites may be available in your area. Contact your health care provider or your state or local public health department for more information."

Dignity Health, the Giants' healthcare provider, has also teamed up with the Giants to provide access to COVID-19 molecular rapid (PCR) testing at certain urgent care centers in Northern California.

THE COST OF TICKETS

We went through the official Giants' ticketing website and chose a Saturday night home game to find out how expensive it would be for a group of four people to attend.

The most expensive tickets for four people is $82 per ticket for promenade patio level seating. After taxes and fees the total is $392.50. However, cheaper tickets are available like in the upper view reserve section for $27 per ticket, making the total $129.50.

There are high ticket prices on third party websites where people are looking to make a profit. For the same game, we found one person selling field club tickets at $358 per ticket, making it a grand total of $1,783.68 after taxes and fees for a group of four people.

There are still affordable options to see a live game if you feel comfortable doing so with the family.

GETTING A REFUND

If you're feeling like Kathie and don't want to attend a game at all this season, but still have a voucher from last season, there are options to get your money back.

First, ticket holders must make sure that their account information for MySFTix is updated. This can be done through visiting your account, clicking payment information, then edit or “add new payment method”.

Then to request a refund, use the link provided in previous emails sent on April 29, June 12 or June 25 from the Giants organization.

If you purchased tickets through a third party like stubhub.com or seatgeek.com, then you will have to contact that company to coordinate a credit.

Whether you choose to stay home and watch from the comfort of your couch or decide to head back to the ballpark, we know fans will still be cheering for the orange and black.

Would you go to a Giants game with their new COVID-19 precautions? Join the conversation on Facebook.

