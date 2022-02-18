Cash, Karl are finalists for 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame

Sonics legendary coach George Karl and Storm great Swin Cash headline this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonics legendary coach George Karl and Storm great Swin Cash headline this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Karl and Cash were part of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events.

Karl coached 27 seasons in the NBA, 7 with the Sonics. Seattle was his best stop in the league. He was 384-150 with Seattle, winning a career best .719 percent with one team.

Honored by the consideration https://t.co/DAjgNZDQga — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 18, 2022

Cash played 15 seasons in the WNBA. She was on the Storm's team from 2008-11. She averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game with the Storm. For her career, she averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Cash helped Seattle win a title in 2010.

🧡 Wow to be at ASW around my @nba @wnba fam and one of my brothers from Detroit, while my phone starts going off with this notification was special… 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Dun0EafN7b — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) February 18, 2022

Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with WNBA star Lindsay Whalen. Johnson has a Seattle connection. He worked on the Sonics' broadcast in the late 90's.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.

Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion, spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs. The 44-year-old Ginobili retired from the league following the 2017-18 season. Along with fellow Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker, the Argentine forward was a key member of the Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2014.

He also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.