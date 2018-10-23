Roman Reigns, one of the biggest names in the WWE, revealed on Monday night's episode of Raw that he is battling leukemia.

Reigns (real name Joe Anoa'i) had previously battled the disease, but had been in remission since 2008.

In making his announcement, Reigns relinquished the WWE's "Universal Championship."

"I'm not going to lie, I'll take every prayer you can send my way but I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith," Reigns said in the ring.

.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

Reigns told the emotional story of his first bout with leukemia, and how WWE took a chance on him.

"I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon,” Reigns said.

DON'T call it a retirement speech.@WWERomanReigns WILL beat this, and we will see him again VERY, VERY SOON! #RAW pic.twitter.com/2XZpkEA5rU — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM