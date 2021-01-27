January Storm hits NorCal: Videos and photos of the wind, rain damage

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Dangerous weather bore down on Northern California Tuesday night and overnight with heavy rain and snow plus wind gusts to 60+ mph. As the major winter storm blasted through Northern California, chaos is following in its wake.
Powerful wind gusts have decimated trees not just in the Sacramento area but all across Northern California.
Reports and photos of felled trees from Stockton, Davis, Yuba City, and even up in Butte County have put on display the scope of the major winter storm pulverizing California.
