x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

January Storm hits NorCal: Videos and photos of the wind, rain damage

Viewers show us the damage in their community following a night of strong winds and rain.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Dangerous weather bore down on Northern California Tuesday night and overnight with heavy rain and snow plus wind gusts to 60+ mph. As the major winter storm blasted through Northern California, chaos is following in its wake. 

Powerful wind gusts have decimated trees not just in the Sacramento area but all across Northern California. 

Reports and photos of felled trees from Stockton, Davis, Yuba City, and even up in Butte County have put on display the scope of the major winter storm pulverizing California.

Photos: Fallen trees damage homes, cars after January Storm

1 / 19
ABC10 Viewer Anna Jan
Large tree falls on home in Sacramento


Wind damage, January 21’ storm in Ione, Ca.


Strong winds damage homes, cars, businesses after January Storm

Credit: Tammy
Credit: Tammy
Credit: Alice Morrow
High winds destroyed this greenhouse at a Rocklin home.

