x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tech

Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware

The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing built-in NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal.

NEW YORK — Apple is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments.

It's a move that will make it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware. 

It will also give Apple a competitive advantage in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone and Apple Pay continue to play a dominant role. 

Apple says the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware. 

The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing built-in NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal.

It will be available to developers via an iOS software this spring.

Read the full AP story HERE.

Related Stories: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch More: Oscar nominations for 96th Academy Award show announced

In Other News

Beneath the Surface of Mars Is Where Potential Life Might Be Living