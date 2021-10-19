x
Facebook paying $4.75M fine to settle US suit on discrimination

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers.

WASHINGTON, USA — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the settlement to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program.

The department said Facebook “routinely refused” to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group including U.S. citizens and nationals, asylees, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders.

