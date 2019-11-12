SACRAMENTO, Calif. — App (n): abbreviated form of application, a software program for a computer or phone operating system).

The definition above comes from the American Dialect Society in 2010, when the word "app" was listed as the word of the year! Nine years later, apps are a daily essential - maps to get us places, bank mobile apps for purchases —chances are...you're using one right now to read this article (if not, check ours out).

To mark the occasion, the Morning Blend team is sharing their favorite apps!

Rob Carlmark (meteorologist): Flight Radar 24

Rob says this app is "like a party trick" because anytime of the time day, if you see a plane flyover, you can check out the app and find exactly that flight and learn more about where it's going. Apple App Store / Google Play

Keristen Holmes (host): Skiplagged

As much as she likes Sacramento, Keristen flies a lot. So when she's booking travel she uses Skiplagged to help aggregate all of the airlines and help her find the best prices! Apple App Store / Google Play

Walt Gray (host): Slotomania

Walt's first answer was the stop watch, which he uses while he's writing, to time the stories he does for Morning Blend! In his down time though (when he has some) he likes to hit the slots on an app - where real money isn't at stake.

Apple App Store / Google Play

Brittany Begley (host): 365 Gratitude Journal

Brittany likes to check in on this one every day! The app takes journaling up a notch, by "helping you manage stress, reduce anxiety and inject positivity into everyday life." Brittany says every night she lists five things that she's grateful for and likes that the app asks her insightful questions about herself. Apple App Store / Google Play

Carlos Herreram (reporter): Skyscanner

Another Morning Blender interested in the skies! Carlos says Skyscanner helps him find deals on flights and, if you go into the settings, you can set destinations and dates to reserve flights straight from your search on the app...which takes a few steps out of booking travel and can help save you some time. Apple App Store / Google Play

Carley Gomez (Meteorologist): Shazam

This one has been around for awhile, but it's still helpful! With more than three million users, Shazam is the app that helps you figure out what song you're listening to. It's simple, too. All you have to do is open the app when a song is on and click "tap to Shazam." The app will listen and in few seconds, you'll know the name of the song, the lyrics, what album it's on and more. Pretty nifty! Apple App Store / Google Play

