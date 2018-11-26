Ohio is now the first U.S. state to accept tax payments in the form of cryptocurrency.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel on Monday announced the launch of OhioCrypto.com, which will allow citizens to pay taxes with Bitcoin. Mandel said in a news release that his office plans to accept more cryptocurrencies in the future.

"We are proud to make Ohio the first state in the nation to accept tax payments via cryptocurrency," Mandel said in Monday's news release. "We're doing this to provide Ohioans more options and ease in paying their taxes and also to project Ohio's leadership in embracing blockchain technology."

Twenty-three different taxes are eligible for payment via Bitcoin. Payments made through OhioCrypto.com will be immediately converted to U.S. dollars before they are deposited into a state account.

© 2018 WKYC