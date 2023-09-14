No, it’s not aliens: Everything you need to know about rocket launch seen in Arizona sky

The rocket, part of the VICTUS NOX mission, was seen in Arizona skies on Thursday night.

PHOENIX — A rocket launch out of California on Thursday night created a light show over Arizona.

Sorry, no aliens. At least this time.

Instead, Firefly Aerospace launched its third Alpha mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Noozhawk.

Firefly Aerospace was selected by the U.S. Space Force’s Systems Command to provide Alpha launch services for the VICTUS NOX responsive space mission. The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat, according to Firefly Aerospace.

