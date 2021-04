Liftoff took place at 5:49 a.m. CT on April 23.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX have officially launched the third commercial crew mission from U.S. soil. Friday's feat also marks the third launch of the program in less than a year.

The four-person crew of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet are now making their way to the International Space Station.

Crew-2's launch went off without a hitch at 5:49 a.m. with the astronauts spanning three countries getting a ride in a previously flown Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a flight-proven rocket.

Next comes the long trek to the orbiting laboratory. NASA is targeting a 5:10 a.m. arrival and a 7:45 a.m. welcome ceremony on April 24.

During their mission, the crew will conduct science experiments, complete maintenance on the ISS, and even overlap with the Crew-1 astronauts.

Here's what you need to know from Friday's launch:

8:01 a.m. April 23: Checking in from space! A camera aboard the Dragon capsule captures an update for space lovers. The crew is a couple of hours into their flight and says they are making their second lap around the Earth.

Crew-2 astronauts aboard Dragon check in from orbit. Watch live → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/BqrbPZCCw5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 23, 2021

6:06 a.m. April 23: After separating from the second stage, spaceflight commander Shane Kimbrough shares this message: "Glad to be back in space for all of us."

"Glad to be back in space for all of us." - @Astro_Kimbrough. The second stage has separated, and the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is in orbit, and on the way to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/ygzlgtVjWd — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

6:01 a.m. April 23: Less than 10 minutes later, Falcon 9 lands back on Earth on SpaceX's "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship. The feat marked the 80th landing of an orbital class rocket booster.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship – SpaceX's 80th landing of an orbital class rocket booster — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 23, 2021

5:52 a.m. April 23: Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon Endeavour hit the next milestones of main engine cutoff and stage separation.

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway pic.twitter.com/dyvxICjavF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 23, 2021

5:49 a.m. April 23: We have liftoff! The four astronauts from three countries that make up Crew-2 have begun their trek to the International Space Station.

3.. 2.. 1.. and liftoff! Endeavour launches once again. Four astronauts from three countries on Crew-2, now making their way to the one and only @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/WDAl8g7bUK — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

5:40 a.m. April 23: "We wish you a great mission, good luck, and enjoy the ride."

Astronauts and SpaceX teams on the ground are thanking each other for all their hard work leading up to launch.

"We wish you a great mission, good luck, and enjoy the ride." - The @SpaceX team speaks with the Crew-2 astronauts as we count down the remaining minutes until liftoff at 5:49am ET. pic.twitter.com/NfIoYh0lT0 — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

5:20 a.m. April 23: The International Space Station can be seen in the skies above the Kennedy Space Center.

That bright object in the night sky over @NASAKennedy is the @Space_Station, seen during the countdown to liftoff of NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission. Sign up to receive alerts for station sightings near you: https://t.co/MGJIkympUx pic.twitter.com/ZbMyRjN9fL — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

5:06 a.m. April 23: The crew access arm retraction begins with just less than 40 minutes until liftoff.

🚀 The access arm has been retracted and teams are "GO" for fueling.



In just under 40 minutes, @NASA’s @SpaceX Crew-2 mission will launch from @NASAKennedy. Don’t miss out: https://t.co/Ct94x1Ai8c pic.twitter.com/qL1lv4cI4z — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 23, 2021

4:52 a.m. April 23: The closeout crew has left the launch pad and the "GO" for launch is given.

4 a.m. April 23: Going through the pre-launch steps can take quite some time, but Crew-2 is ahead of schedule and passing the time by playing rock, paper scissors.

Rock, paper, scissors!



The crew is going through their steps ahead of schedule and are passing the extra time aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft with a couple of rounds of the game. pic.twitter.com/1MUSHQUnyi — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 23, 2021

3:40 a.m. April 23: The side hatch to Crew Dragon Endeavour is closed and leak checks are beginning.

3:20 a.m. April 23: The astronauts are inside the capsule while communication checks are underway.

3:14 a.m. April 23: Crew-2 astronauts have hopped in their custom Teslas and are on their way to the launchpad. Each astronaut typically has a playlist of music they listen to get hyped up ahead of launch.

"Good luck Shane, Megan, Aki, and Thomas! Go Crew-2!" As the convoy with NASA's @SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts drives to the pad at @NASAKennedy, some of those who helped make today's launch possible cheer them on: pic.twitter.com/CWaRrHYL8V — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

2:33 a.m. April 23: The four Crew-2 astronauts take part in the staple moment of exiting the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to wave goodbye and see their families one last time before launch.

2:03 a.m. April 23: Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet are suiting up ahead of launch. The spacesuits are customized for each astronaut.

The four Crew-2 astronauts — @Astro_Kimbrough, @Astro_Megan, @Thom_Astro, & @Aki_Hoshide — are suiting up for today's launch. See if you can spot @Astro_Jessica, a member of the pad closeout team, providing crew support: pic.twitter.com/HX5CMV5FW0 — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

April 22: What's on the menu? Crew-2 is sharing a look at their last dinner in quarantine ahead of launch tomorrow.

6 months of space food after this! Thank you to the @NASA_Johnson and @NASAKennedy food lab and food services staff that have been keeping us healthy and well-fed during quarantine. The next time I post about food it will be floating! pic.twitter.com/GOvU2u8Xwy — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) April 22, 2021

April 22: SpaceX reports all systems and weather are looking good for Friday's launch.

All systems and weather are looking good for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon with four astronauts on board. Webcast will go live tomorrow at ~1:30 a.m. EDT → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/TE6NB3nOJX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 22, 2021

April 22: Here's what astronaut Shane Kimbrough plans on listening to Friday morning during the drive out to the pad.

What songs would you listen to before you launch to space? Here’s my driving out to the launch pad playlist. Listen along on your own when you see us driving to our rocket tomorrow on @NASA TV! pic.twitter.com/SAa0UmD2a5 — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) April 22, 2021

April 21: Want to learn more about the Crew-2 astronauts? You're in luck. NASA dropped this video with the third commercial crew.

April 21: NASA, SpaceX officials share that launch has been pushed back to 5:49 a.m. ET on April 23 due to "unfavorable weather conditions."

While Thursday's launch was originally given an 80-percent "GO," conditions along the flight path and recovery area, in the unlikely event of a launch escape, also come into consideration.

With @SpaceX, we're now targeting Fri., April 23 at 5:49am ET (9:49 UTC) for launch of the Crew-2 mission to the @Space_Station.



Live coverage begins at 1:30am ET (5:30 UTC), continuing through Crew Dragon's arrival at the station April 24.



How to watch: https://t.co/hFCNwQt1Il pic.twitter.com/VkPqDUG0Ar — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2021

April 21: If you want to rock out with astronaut Megan McArthur ahead of liftoff you're in luck! She shared her playlist for the drive out to the pad.

We're at L-1! On launch day, we'll be driving out to the pad about now. If you want to rock out with me, here's what I'll be playing:@foofighters Learn to Fly@ChiliPeppers Give it Away@OzzyOsbourne Crazy Train@Metallica Enter Sandman@GreenDay Waiting

What would you play? — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) April 21, 2021

April 20: The final walk the astronauts will take is along the crew arm which was extended at Launch Complex 39A Tuesday.

"The crew arm is extended, exactly where the crew will walk across and get into their vehicle to go to space." — Benji Reed of @SpaceX describes aerial views of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft at @NASAKennedy's historic Launch Complex 39A. pic.twitter.com/5ioAf8Tqdo — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2021

April 18: NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 is another step closer to launch after Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet participated in a dress rehearsal.

April 17: Static fire test of Falcon 9 is completed by SpaceX.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m. EDT for launch of Dragon’s second operational mission to the @space_station https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2021

April 16: Wheels down in Florida! The crew is officially on the ground at Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew-2 astronauts have arrived to Kennedy Space Center! 🛬@astro_kimbrough, @Astro_Megan, @Aki_Hoshide and @Thom_astro just landed and they are ready to begin final preparations for liftoff! Join us as the crew answers questions about their mission: https://t.co/A9sbAYbCl3 pic.twitter.com/3ugBjxYTdR — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 16, 2021

April 16: ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares a video of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon from above as the crew plane arrives in Florida.

Filmé en arrivant au @NASAKennedy : nous avons survolé le pas de tir 39a d’où nous décollerons dans 6 jours 🛬🚀 #MissionAlpha



We flew around our launchpad 39a before landing @nasakennedy. Landing and then liftoff in 6 days. 🛬🚀 pic.twitter.com/vb5e3S7dEX — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 16, 2021

April 15: Flight Readiness Review for the launch of Crew Dragon is deemed "GO" to proceed.

The Flight Readiness Review for the launch of Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station has concluded, and @NASA and @SpaceX are GO to proceed with launch on April 22!



Tune in at 7 p.m. ET for a media teleconference: https://t.co/zGwVqyNq26 pic.twitter.com/0l9n1iNWof — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 15, 2021

April 14: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour makes its way from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to Launch Complex 39A.

Welcome back to Kennedy Space Center, Crew Dragon! 🐉@SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour made its way from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to the Launch Complex 39A integration hangar this week in preparation for the Crew-2 mission launching on April 22: https://t.co/xnafWSdtw4 pic.twitter.com/Ob9iZCDjjr — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 14, 2021

April 8: Crew-2 astronauts enter their quarantine period leading up to launch day. Quarantining is standard practice for astronauts prior to liftoff, regardless of the pandemic.

The Crew-2 astronauts entered quarantine on April 8 in preparation for their flight to the @Space_Station.



Spending the final weeks before launch in quarantine will help ensure the crew is healthy, protecting themselves and those already on the station: https://t.co/CpZSNlE5wj pic.twitter.com/bHilT96SOI — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 14, 2021

April 7: The crew gets the chance to see its Dragon capsule and adds their initials to it for good luck.