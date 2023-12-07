California enters level two of emergency plan as it prepares for heat wave

Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's power grid should be ok.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials are bracing for a heat wave. The state has entered into level two of its emergency plan, which means the state opened up it’s emergency operation center and is strategizing with local partners.

The Office of Emergency Services is partnering with organizations in every county.

“It means to a door to door canvassing phone banking, community activations and other outreach efforts," Office of Community Partnerships & Strategic Communications Yumi Serra said. "These organizations are helping the most vulnerable communities better prepare for extreme heat.”

The state is reminding businesses of what they are required of under the law.

“With respect to water, employers must provide clean, cool and free water to workers so that each worker can drink at least one quarter per hour," Department of Industrial Relations Jeff Killip said. "The employers should encourage workers to do this to prevent heat illness."

Employers are also required to provide shade and five minute breaks whenever needed

High heat also means elevated wildfire risks.

“It's clear that in recent days, the recent couple of weeks we're seeing more wildfires starts," California Natural Resources Agency's Wade Crowfoot said. "So I think it's reasonable to conclude that the hot temperatures combined with dry vegetation and dry grasslands in Southern California and the Central Valley where it will get hottest will exacerbate wildfire risks."

Governor Gavin Newsom and the state launched a campaign Tuesday to help people understand the resources they have available to them.

“I'm very mindful and sober about the health and safety of people and these extreme heat events. And these triple digits, I mean, this is 107,108,109, 110, multiple days. This is becoming all too familiar in the state of California. And that's why we are stepping up our efforts as it relates to a real targeted focus on keeping people safe and educating people the importance of staying hydrated and staying cool.”

As for the power grid, Newsom said his team had an all-hands meeting yesterday, and said the state’s power grid should be ok.

He’s mindful though that these events are becoming more frequent and the state is ramping up its efforts.

“we're gonna we should be alright, we had an all hands meeting yesterday speaking of one of the meetings. And I got a wonderful chart, I wish I had it for you all green. My favorite chart, green is good. So we expect to be in a good and good position this week,”

If you are an employee in California who is not getting what is required from their employers to protect them from the heat call 833-579-0927.

