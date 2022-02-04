US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

The agency proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat on a high-desert ridge 200 miles from Reno.

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered.

The move comes amid a conflict over the flower and a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. The agency proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat on a high-desert ridge 200 miles from Reno.

It’s the only place in the world the wildflower is known to exist and it's where Ioneer USA plans to build a lithium mine. Ioneer says the critical habitat designation doesn't affect company plans.

