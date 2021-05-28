How to protect your family, pets from harmful algae during Memorial Day Weekend

Dogs and children are more likely to get sick beause of their smaller bodies and increased chances of swallowing water while swimming.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents are being warned by the California Waterboard ahead of Memorial Day Weekend that harmful algae could be blooming in lakes or streams.

Dogs and children are more likely to be impacted because of their smaller bodies and increased chances of swallowing water while swimming. They also tend to stay in the water for longer periods.

Exposure to harmful algae could include symptoms such as eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and flu-like symptoms.

Animals might have the following symptoms: vomiting or diarrhea, lethargy, abnormal liver function test results, difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth, muscle twitching or even death.

The State Waterboard officials say that waterways are filled with plant life and it is important to know the difference between harmful algae, other non-toxic variants and other plants. Harmful blooms come in different colors like green, white, red or brown and could look like thick paint floating in the water.

However, not all harmful algae bloom appear on the water’s surface as some form mats on the bottom of the floor while others float at different depths. People should look closely at the bottom of the water before jumping in because it could be hard to tell from the shore.

Harmful algae bloom multiply in the warmest months of summer, with elevated water temperatures, slow-moving water and excessive nutrients. Drought conditions could also increase the production of dangerous algae.

The State Water Board recommends practicing the following:

Follow instructions posted on advisories

Avoid algae and scum in water and onshore

Watch out for children and pets

Do not let pets and other animals go near the water if you think the algae bloom is present

Don’t drink the water or use it for cooking

Wash yourself and your family with clean water

If fishing, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap or bottled water before cooking

For more information, click here.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10