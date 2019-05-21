Washington state became the first state to legalize human composting on Tuesday when Gov. Jay Inslee signed SB 5001 into law.

The new law will make it legal to compost human remains, which is called natural organic reduction, as well as a practice called water cremation.

Human composting will be legal by May 1, 2020.

The bill signing was among many that were signed into law Tuesday.

Katrina Spade, the founder of Recompose, a company that wants to give people the choice to become soil when they die, previously said they worked with Washington State University to test its safety for environmental and human health. Six people donated their bodies for the study.

"With cremation, you have the burning of fossil fuels and emission of carbon and mercury particulates into the atmosphere. With conventional burial, there is quite a carbon footprint from the manufacturer and transport of caskets, grave liners, and then the upkeep of cemeteries," said Spade. "So, you have those two options, and if people want those options, absolutely they need to remain. But recomposition uses about an eighth of the energy of cremation and also has a significant carbon reduction thanks in part from the sequestration that happens of the materials during the process."