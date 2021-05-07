x
How to watch the SpaceX Starlink satellites across Northern California's night sky

The Starlink satellites is a network, which aims to provide affordable internet services across the world, could be seen across the sky on Sunday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many ABC10 audience members called into the newsroom to ask, what are those lights they're seeing across the sky? It turns out they were a part of the SpaceX Starlink satellite mission

The Starlink Satellites is a network that aims to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide affordable internet across the world. The Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX to deploy 12,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink satellites can be seen again across the Northern California sky throughout Sunday night starting at around 8:49 p.m. For more information on when it is possible to see them, click here.

We have no idea what these are. They flew right above our home in Woodland, in a perfect straight line. There were like 30 of them.

