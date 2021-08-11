NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts expected to splash down Monday off Florida coast: How to watch

Crew-2 is the second of six NASA/SpaceX joint missions through the Commercial Crew Program. The initiative has seen astronauts launching again from American soil.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 2021. Scroll down for current live streams.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission could return home Monday night after being delayed due to high winds near Florida.

The space agency said the Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, might splash down as early as 10:33 p.m. ET Monday off the Sunshine State's coast.

Endeavour is currently slated to undock at 2:05 p.m. ET from the International Space Station. From there, it will begin its trip back to Earth, which will include a deorbit burn.

Previously, the undocking was scheduled for Sunday. But, a planned weather review showed unfavorable wind conditions for recovering the spacecraft near the splashdown zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Endeavour now will forego a fly around maneuver to photograph the exterior of the International Space Station to allow for additional, alternative splashdown locations off the coast of Florida," NASA wrote in a news release.

There are seven possible splashdown locations in the Gulf. Of those, NASA and SpaceX will consider weather and recovery operation needs to figure out the best primary and back-up spots.

Aboard Endeavour will be NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The crew will be completing 199 days in orbit. And, they're bringing back roughly 530 pounds of hardware and scientific research projects, according to NASA.

Due to the timing of the anticipated Crew-2 splashdown, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is expecting to launch no earlier than 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, so the missions do not overlap.

NASA says Crew-3 will blast into outer space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Florida's east coast. The goal is for Crew Dragon Endurance to dock with the space station shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

HOW TO STREAM THE CREW-2 RETURN TO EARTH: You can watch coverage of the Crew-2 return below via two separate video streams. Hatch closure coverage is expected to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Coverage of the 2:05 p.m. undocking is slated to start at 1:45 p.m., and then NASA will offer continuous coverage until the splashdown that's set for 10:33 p.m. ET.

STREAM 1: Hatch closure coverage