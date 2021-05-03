SpaceX targeting Tuesday for 26th Starlink satellite mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has had a busy week: seeing liftoff, returning a crew of astronauts and preparing to attempt the latest flight test of its Starship prototype.
Now, the company spearheaded by Elon Musk will add one more task to its list – send the latest batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space.
SpaceX is targeting a 3:01 p.m. ET launch of the internet satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket on May 4 but is monitoring the weather in the recovery area.
Should the rocket get off the ground, it will leave Earth from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39-A. It will also mark the 26th mission of the constellation of networked satellites.
"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to officials.
The Federal Communications Commission has authorized SpaceX to deploy some 12,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit. Satellites are already beaming signals to users who have signed up for Starlink beta testing.
Three viewing options from KSC are available for purchase online. The visitor complex will open at 10 a.m. for those who have purchased admission.
You can catch the mission from SpaceX live with coverage starting about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Or you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.
