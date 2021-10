Sacramento police said the crash happened near Power Inn and Fruitridge Roads.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crash involving three cars has left at least one dead in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near Power Inn and Fruitridge Roads. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital.

Road closures will remain for a few hours until investigators process the scene.

Police did not release what led to the crash or the identities of those involved.

Officers on scene of major injury collision that occurred near Power Inn Rd and Fruitridge Rd involving three vehicles. Road closures in effect and traffic is impacted. Please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when roadways reopen. pic.twitter.com/8C0nrymCys — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 20, 2021