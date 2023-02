Officials say the driver was able to walk away after the crash, but was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue.

The accident happened as a driver exited off Highway 50 onto Howe Avenue and rolled off the freeway, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The car dropped at least 20 feet down and landed on its wheels.

Officials say the driver was able to walk away after the crash, but was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

