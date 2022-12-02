x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

1 person killed after minivan collides into flatbed truck in South Sacramento

No other injuries were reported by CHP.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a minivan crashed into a flatbed trailer Thursday. 

According to CHP - South Sacramento, the accident happened along the northbound lanes of SR-99, just south of Simmerhorn Road. CHP first reported the accident just before 1 p.m.

The minivan apparently crashed into a stopped flatbed truck. The driver of the minivan died, but no other injuries were reported. CHP has not released any other additional details about the victim. 

STAY INFORMED:
ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

RELATED: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

Sacramento's DJ Gio memorialized by mother with billboard over I-5 Highway