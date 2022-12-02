1 person killed after minivan collides into flatbed truck in South Sacramento

No other injuries were reported by CHP.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a minivan crashed into a flatbed trailer Thursday.

According to CHP - South Sacramento, the accident happened along the northbound lanes of SR-99, just south of Simmerhorn Road. CHP first reported the accident just before 1 p.m.

The minivan apparently crashed into a stopped flatbed truck. The driver of the minivan died, but no other injuries were reported. CHP has not released any other additional details about the victim.

STAY INFORMED:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Update on the two vehicle, fatal traffic collision on SR-99 northbound, south of Simmerhorn Road. Minivan versus stopped flatbed big rig within the right hand shoulder. One driver sustained fatal injuries, no other injuries to anyone else involved. ETO of 1 hour to open lane. pic.twitter.com/f4PsjMX5tg — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) May 19, 2022

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10