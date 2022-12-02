1 person killed after minivan collides into flatbed truck in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a minivan crashed into a flatbed trailer Thursday.
According to CHP - South Sacramento, the accident happened along the northbound lanes of SR-99, just south of Simmerhorn Road. CHP first reported the accident just before 1 p.m.
The minivan apparently crashed into a stopped flatbed truck. The driver of the minivan died, but no other injuries were reported. CHP has not released any other additional details about the victim.
