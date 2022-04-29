Rio Vista woman killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 160

On Thursday, South Sacramento California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 160, south of West Sherman Island Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Rio Vista on Thursday.

The CHP says its officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 160, south of West Sherman Island Road, on Thursday at around 1 p.m.

A woman from Rio Vista driving a black Saturn SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 160. A woman, also from Rio Vista, was driving a silver Kia SUV northbound on Highway 160.

The CHP says Kia entered the designated left-turn lane from northbound Highway 160 to West Sherman Island Road. The driver of the black Saturn crossed over the double yellow lines, into the northbound left-turn lane for West Sherman Island Road where she hit the Kia head-on.

CHP says there were no passengers in either car.

According to CHP, the driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries. The woman driving the Saturn suffered major injuries and was taken to an East Bay hospital.

