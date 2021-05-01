2 adults, 3 children rushed to hospital after car crash in Elk Grove

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — First responders took two adults and three children to a trauma center after a car crashed near Elk Grove on Saturday afternoon, according to Cosumnes Fire Department officials.

Fire department officials said the crash happened off of Lambert Road just west of Interstate 5. Consumnes Fired Department released a photo of a car flipped over off of the road near a levy.

Consumnes Fire and medical personnel responded to the call of multiple people injured in this crash close to 12:45 p.m. and the department reported the location of the vehicle was challenging to access the people, initially.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the car to crash.

2 adults and 3 children have been transported to an area trauma center by 3 Cosumnes Fire Department medic units. The incident is being investigated by CHP. @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/Zr5pVHCMR2 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 1, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9