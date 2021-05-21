2 dead, 5 injured in car crash in Sacramento, fire officials say

The crash happened on National Drive and Striker Avenue that involved two cars that had at least one of them speeding, fire officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead, and five others are injured after a car crash in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire officials said the crash happened on National Drive and Striker Avenue that involved two cars that had at least one of them speeding.

Two people are in critical condition, and three people are in moderate condition.

Officials did not say what led to the car crash or if it caused traffic to be closed. They also did not release the identities of the passengers or descriptions of the vehicles.

Incident info: 2 Car crash, very high rate of speed near National Dr./ Striker Ave. 5 patients total. Two critical, 3 moderate. 2 confirmed fatalities on scene. pic.twitter.com/wox9k9d9K1 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021

