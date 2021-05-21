2 dead, 5 injured in car crash in Sacramento, fire officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead, and five others are injured after a car crash in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Fire officials said the crash happened on National Drive and Striker Avenue that involved two cars that had at least one of them speeding.
Two people are in critical condition, and three people are in moderate condition.
Officials did not say what led to the car crash or if it caused traffic to be closed. They also did not release the identities of the passengers or descriptions of the vehicles.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.