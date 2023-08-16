2 injured after car rear-ends box truck on westbound I-80 in Fairfield

A Jeep crashed into the back of a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a crash on westbound I-80 in Fairfield on Wednesday.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near the Suisun Valley Road off-ramp. A Jeep crashed into the back of a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a trauma center with moderate injuries. A second person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department said when there is a disabled vehicle on the road, drivers are required by law to slow down to 45 mph or move over a lane if possible.

