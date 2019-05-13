SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elite professional cyclists will be in Stockton on Tuesday for the 2019 Amgen Tour of California, which means you may have to adjust your commute or your driving schedule if you live in downtown Stockton.

Stage 3 of Amgen cements a connection between two of the race’s most recent favorite host cities: Stockton and Morgan Hill. Road closures will start in Stockton at 10 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. Cyclists will loop around the Stockton Arena around 10:05 a.m.

Commuting delays:

Fremont Street, south of Center Street.

Weber Avenue, down to El Dorado Street

SR-4

Detours:

You can take SR-99, I-5 or March Lane.

Parking:

General spectator parking will be in the North Parking lot, which is located in front of the Stockton Ports Ballpark, or the parking lot adjacent to the old EDD Building all on Fremont Street.

