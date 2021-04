Fire department officials told ABC10 they learned at about 9:03 p.m. that three people were trapped inside a car near Elk Grove and Franklin Boulevards.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were transported to the hospital after a car overturned in Elk Grove, according to Cosumnes Fire Department.

Fire department officials told ABC10 they learned at about 9:03 p.m. that someone was trapped inside a car near Elk Grove and Franklin Boulevards.

Officials did not say what led to the crash or any information regarding the patients.