Lane closure along Interstate 80 on Yolo Causeway to impact the evening commute

Caltrans is calling on people to avoid the area, noting that under a very conservative estimate, the lane could reopen around 6 or 7 p.m.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Evening commuters might need to make other plans if they're taking I-80 westbound on the Yolo Causeway for their way home.

Traffic is expected to be an issue as a lane closure continues into the evening commute. The closure stems from a crash that happened around 5 a.m. involving a big rig going off the right shoulder and into a trench. It went into a Caltrans improvement project that started Sunday.

Dennis Keaton, spokesperson for Caltrans, said crews were working on the westbound shoulders of the roadway when the driver went into the closed-off area and rolled over. Traffic was shut down in the area while crews removed the semi-truck.

However, the ongoing lane closure isn't necessarily due to damage. Keaton said crews made a field call to get their work in the area done and prevent any chance of someone else driving into the area.

Keaton said there were conservative estimates that the lane could reopen around 6 or 7 p.m. However, it was expected to impact people during the 5 p.m. commute.

Caltrans is calling on people to stay away from the area or use an alternate route. People are advised to avoid the area. An alternate route is to take northbound I-5 toward Woodland then go southbound on Highway 113 to Davis.

Keaton is asking people to slow down and be attentive while driving in construction zones.

