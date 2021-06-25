Big rig dangling over bridge on I-5 at Yolo Bypass

All lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked at the Yolo Bypass after a semi crashed and is hanging over a bridge.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — All lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 5 are blocked at the Yolo Bypass after a semi-truck crashed and is hanging over the side of a bridge.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. No word yet on any possible injuries.

Caltrans is reporting the crash has caused traffic to be backed up on NB I-5 for approximately five miles and that it is now impacting access to the Sacramento International Airport.

Tow trucks arrived at the crash around 2 p.m. and Caltrans says they expect the interstate to be reopened around 3:15 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Here is a live look at traffic congestion in the area from Waze: