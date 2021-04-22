One person dead, possible hazardous materials leak after big rig overturns in Sutter County

Sutter County Fire Department and the Yuba-Sutter Hazmat team are on the scene.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A big rig overturned on Reclamation Road in Sutter County, sparking a fire and a "possible hazardous materials leak," Sutter County Fire Department said Thursday morning.

One person died in the accident, and it is not clear, at this time, if this was the driver of the semi-truck or another person.

A traffic report detailed that the semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames, but a photo shared by Sutter County Fire appears to show that the fire has since been put out.

Sutter County Fire Department has not said what the hazardous material could be. The Yuba-Sutter Hazmat team is on scene taking care of the potential leak, and there are no evacuations at this time.

As a result of the accident, Reclamation Road is closed between Tisdale Road and Pelger Road. It is recommended that drivers check the Sutter County Road Closure Map for detour options, which can be found on Sutter County's website.