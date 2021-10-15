Traffic in both directions of Business 80 being diverted due to police activity

There is currently no ETO for when the highway will reopen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Commuters on Friday morning traveling along Business 80 will need to take another route.

According to CHP North Sacramento's Twitter account, traffic along the north and southbound lanes is being diverted because of police activity. As of 7 a.m., drivers are being asked to exit at Exposition Boulevard.

There is currently no ETO for when the highway will reopen. Law enforcement is asking drivers to consider an alternative route.

Click HERE for a live traffic map.

ABC10 is reaching out to law enforcement to learn more about the police activity that caused the disruption. The story will be updated once more information is available.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10