It's Pedestrian Safety Month in California. Here's what local groups are doing to make roads safer

September is California's Pedestrian Safety Month, and in addition to drivers being careful, pedestrians should also be alert

CALIFORNIA, USA — According to California's Office of Traffic Safety, more than 1,100 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in California during 2021.

Samantha DeMelo with OTS said data shows the number of pedestrian traffic deaths in the state is rising, and they make up roughly 25% of all traffic deaths.

"We all have places to go but we want people to remember that safety is a shared responsibility," said DeMelo.

Isaac Gonzalez has lived in Sacramento his entire life and founded Slow Down Sacramento, to advocate for safer driving habits within the community and influence local policy.

Gonzalez said he's noticing too many crashes and deaths, sometimes in the same spots. He said slower speeds and more mindful driving could prevent these tragedies.

"We're hoping to entice people to drive a little more mindful, be more considerate, slow down, drive the speed limit, and be aware of one another out here," said Gonzalez.

September is California's Pedestrian Safety Month, and DeMelo said in addition to drivers being careful, pedestrians should also be alert. She said to use traffic signals to cross, be predictable, and wear light or reflective clothing when walking at night.

"Don't speed, slow down at intersections, and be prepared to stop for people walking at marked or even unmarked crosswalks," said DeMelo.

Gonzalez said everyone has a right to use the road whether it's in a car, on a bike, or walking.

"When people walk down a corridor like this where the sidewalk is right against the road and people are whizzing by at 40 or 50 mph, that's not conducive to comfortable walking," said Gonzalez.

DeMelo said there is a survey where people can share traffic feedback and concerns available through the Office of Traffic Safety. So far, she said they have gotten feedback about pedestrian and bike safety, and people are concerned about the upward trend in crashes.

