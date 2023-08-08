Caltrans breaks ground on $280M project along Yolo Causeway

The project stretches from east of Mace Boulevard to Sacramento River Bridge as well as on Highway 50 from Interstate 80 to Jefferson Boulevard Overcrossing

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans broke ground on a $280 million pavement rehabilitation project along the Yolo Causeway Tuesday.

The project stretches from 1.4 miles east of Mace Boulevard to Sacramento River Bridge as well as on Highway 50 from Interstate 80 to Jefferson Boulevard Overcrossing.

"So, instead of making temporary fixes to Interstate 80 and US-50, we are rebuilding this infrastructure. We are rebuilding the lanes, we are rebuilding the shoulders so that this infrastructure will be in place with minimal interruptions and impact for the next 40+ years," Tony Tavares, the Director of the Department of Transportation said.

Some of the improvements include an overlay of Continuous Reinforced Concrete Pavement, rehabilitating ramps, upgrading barriers and guardrails and more. It is meant to improve safety and driving quality. The project costs about $280 million, mostly funded through federal funds.

Construction is estimated to be completed in Dec. 2027.

