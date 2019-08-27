SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A project on Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe could have a huge impact for residents as Caltrans begins demolition work on the Echo Summit Bridge.

The Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Project would affect the area for 14 days starting in September, according to Caltrans District 3.

The $14.1 million project is set to improve safety along the section of Hwy. 50 in El Dorado County known as "Upper Meyers Grade at Echo Summit," and the construction zone will extend from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Station east for 1.2 miles.

South Lake Tahoe

"At the project location, the road width is very narrow and confined by a vertical rock-cut slope on the mountainside and a nearly vertical downward slope on the Basin side," Caltrans writes in the project description. The project is set to be complete by December 2020

RELATED:

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Two public meetings will be held next week to go over detour information with the public. For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com or CalTrans District 3 online.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Town Hall, 549 Main St., Placerville

Thursday, Sept. 5 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. California Conservation Corps Tahoe Center, 1949 Apache Ave., Meyers



WATCH ALSO:

Map shows dozens of California cities and towns at risk in case of evacuation

A map derived from data of 30,000 towns with populations under 40,000 people paints a picture that shows some communities have limited evacuation routes.