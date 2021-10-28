Caltrans: Get ready for Halloween weekend delays along I-5 near downtown Sacramento

A Caltrans spokesperson said north and southbound I-5 will see temporary lane closures from Friday through Saturday due to road construction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is warning commuters they could be in for extra scares if they're traveling to Sacramento over the Halloween weekend.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, one lane in both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate-5 near downtown will close for construction work. If you're traveling north on I-5, the lane closures are from P Street to the American River Bridge. If you're traveling south, the closures run from the American River Bridge to R Street.

"If they are able to celebrate it at home, that would be the best bet. (But) we understand that's not necessarily the case because of the nightlife," Caltrans spokesperson Dennis Keaton said.

As part of the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project overseen by Caltrans, bridges are being lifted to allow oversized trucks more access, make room for more HOV lanes and replace outdated roadways.

The $400 million project began in January, narrowing lanes and closing off road shoulders — leading to some traffic collisions early in the Sacramento region. It is funded by state grants set aside for road repair.

"Expect there to be slower traffic…stop and go traffic. Especially those high commute times which is in the morning and the afternoon," Keaton said.

