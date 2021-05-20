Car crash in Folsom leaves juvenile dead, police say

Folsom police are advising people to stay away from the area that is near American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A car crash that left a juvenile dead has closed traffic for one road in Folsom, police said.

Folsom police say the crash happened between American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road.

Andrew Graham, a spokesperson for the Folsom Police Department, told ABC10 a witness reported that they saw a child was trapped inside of the car. Medical personnel pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene.

The only other person in the vehicle was the victim's father, who was not injured from the crash.

Police said the crash happened between American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road. They expect traffic to be closed for at least several hours.

People are being asked to stay away from the area as officers are conducting an investigation.

Officials are not releasing any more information regarding the crash at this time due to the juvenile's age.

